Kenneth L. Shertzer, 75, of Lancaster, formerly of Millersville, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his Pequea Twp. home. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Bauman) Shertzer. They were married on April 17, 1965 and had celebrated fifty-four years of marriage.
Ken farmed and drove truck until an accident in 2012. He enjoyed life after that thanking God for the many opportunities he had to share his story and his bright smile.
Born April 4, 1944, in Millersville, he was the son of the late Melvin R. and Anna M. (Leaman) Shertzer. Ken was a member of the Millersville Mennonite Church, Millersville.
Also surviving are his children; Kenny (Sue) Shertzer, Lamar (Angie) Shertzer and their children, Gabie and Ben, Marian (Paul) Burns and their children, Jeremy, Michael and Josie, and Sharon Linnus and her children, Elizabeth and Colin; a great-grandchild (Elizabeth's son, Arlo). Also surviving are his siblings; Arlene White, Anna Lois and Dave McMichael, Alta and Donald Harnish, Roy and Ruth Shertzer, Wilmer and Esther Shertzer and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Shertzer.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Melvin L. Shertzer (2018).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Ken's Celebration of Life Service to be held at the Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA 17551 on SATURDAY AFTERNOON, DECEMBER 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a Visitation held at the church on SATURDAY AFTERNOON, DECEMBER 7, 2019 BETWEEN 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Ken's memory to Millersville Mennonite Church, Transport for Christ or Mennonite Disaster Service.
