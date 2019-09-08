Kenneth L. Rose, 82, of Nottingham, entered into rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Richmond, Virginia, he was the son of the late John Herbert and Irma Lee (Reid) Rose. He was the loving husband of Janice (Cobb) Rose for 61 years.
Ken was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Quarryville. He had worked for Anchor Motor Freight. Ken was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He had a proud and profound love of country and the preservation of constitutional liberty and freedom.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by sons: John L. Rose of Chatsworth, GA; Patrick M. Rose of Faber, VA; Kenneth L. Rose, II of Lancaster; and daughters: Mary Anne Rose of Wenatchee, WA; Teresa L. Rose of Boise, ID; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, John H. Rose, II of Richmond, VA and Warren L. Rose of Columbia, VA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Victor D. Rose.
Ken's memorial mass will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11 a.m.
