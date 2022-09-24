Kenneth L. Reading

Kenneth L. "Ken" Reading, 75, of Manheim, passed away at home on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Childs Reading. He was the loving husband of Susan E. Heisey Reading.
Ken graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1965 and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 1967. He was a stamping foreman for Amp Inc., Lancaster. Ken was a lifelong member of Elstonville Sportsman's Club, Hemlock Archery Club, and the National Rifle Association. Ken was also a coach for the MAC Wrestling Club. He enjoyed hunting, going to their cabin in Potter County, and a trip to Alaska he took with his wife in 2015.
Surviving in addition to his wife a son, Mark husband of Barbara Reading, a step daughter, Cindy Martin, a step son, Glenn Reading, four grandchildren: Tyler and Dylan Reading, Kerri and Kyria Martin, and two brothers, Charles husband of Louise Reading and Francis "Cook" husband of Beth Reading both.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's Graveside Service at East Fairview Brethren Cemetery, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of graveside service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
