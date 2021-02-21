Kenneth L. Pyne, 86, of Macungie and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Jean B. Guss, who passed away in 2018. Born in Everett, MA, he was the son of the late Kenneth C. and Gladys Mitchell Pyne.
He was a graduate of Moravian College, earned his Masters from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Doctorate from the London Institute of Applied Research. He was also a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College and the National Defense University.
Ken had worked as an executive manager with the National Security Agency (NSA) as a part of the Department of Defense with over 24 years of service. He entered as a Russian linguist and rose to senior manager, while serving two tours overseas in the UK. He retired as a Director for Change Management at the UK Field Station. Ken also served for 20 years as an instructor in Russian, English and Social Studies at Moravian College, where he was also the chairman of the Foreign Language Dept., and was the Asst. Professor of Russian and Director of Special Sessions.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as an SP4 as a Russian Linguist. He then served in the U.S. Army Reserves in Military Intelligence, attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel.
He loved to travel with his wife Jean, enjoyed golf and tennis, and spending time with his family. He had a passion for history and sharing it with others. He had a great love for his country.
He is survived by his children: Douglas (Karla) of Boyertown, Kimberly Pyne of Pottstown, Donald (Jennifer) of Macungie, Linda (David) Kenney of Perkasie, and Deborah (William) Lanscek of Bethlehem; his 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and his siblings: Merle (Carole) Pyne of Somers, CT, R. Clifford (Diane) Bright of Scottsdale, AZ, Norma (Stephen) Tong of Salem, OR, and his sister-in-law, Carolyn (Thomas) Burke of Nazareth.
Friends will be received by Ken's family on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 10:30-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 1:30PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ken's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org) or to the Moravian College Blue and Grey Club (www.moravian.edu/giving/oppotunities/athletics). To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com