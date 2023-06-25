Kenneth L. Murray, 70, of Lititz, PA and formerly of New York, passed away at home on Friday, June 23, 2023.
He was the loving husband of Dolores P. Sweigart Murray and son of the late Thomas H. Murray and Mildred A. Gauss Murray Hawkins.
Kenneth attended Julliard School in New York, NY and graduated from Wagner College in Staten Island, NY with a degree in music education. He taught music while a resident of New York and after moving to Lancaster County, PA attended Berks Technical Institute for computer training. He worked as a computer operator at Bollman Hat Co. of Adamstown, PA and most recently for various local banks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three step children: Lisa (Mike) Weidman of Ephrata, PA, Regina Kilhefner of Cape Coral, FL, and Thomas (Carla) Weitzel of Newmanstown, PA; 8 step-grandchildren; a sister, Alice (Jeff) Crum; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas E. Murray.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Private interment will be at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
