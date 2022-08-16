Kenneth L. Kreider, 75, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly from a farming accident in Potter County, on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elvin N. and Mabel L. Hackman Kreider. Ken was the loving husband of Violet "Posie" Weaver Kreider, and they observed their 52nd wedding anniversary in June of this year.
Ken was a 3rd-generation co-owner of excavation and paving contractor B.R. Kreider & Son, Manheim, along with his two siblings Jim Kreider and Carol Buchen, where he served as CEO until 2009 and retired in 2015. Today, B.R. Kreider & Son operates throughout central PA and employs more than 220 people. In his early years from 1966 through 1968 Ken worked in alternative service at St. Peters Hospital in Albany, New York.
Ken was a generous and genuine leader throughout his life who was always willing to help and care for others. A faithful and active member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola, Ken served as chairman of the property committee for 25 years; and was a volunteer for Mennonite Disaster Relief Service. Ken served on the following advisory boards: Habitat for Humanity, Lancaster YMCA, Camp Shand, and Fulton Bank. He also served as president of Inter-County Contractors Association. Ken lived a full and active life, whose interests included: hunting, fishing, golf, cars, snowmobiling, farming, and spending time at the family's cabin in Potter County. Ken had a deep passion for his family and cherished all the time he could spend with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Posie, are three sons: Brent R. husband of Kristin Kreider of Lititz, Bradley J. husband of Bradi Kreider of Byron Center, MI, K. Scott Kreider of Lancaster, five grandchildren: Benjamin R. husband of Kati Kreider, Alissa Kreider, Raegan Kreider, Sydney Kreider, Molly Kreider, two brothers: Ronald E. Kreider of Mount Joy, James E. husband of Linda Kreider of Manheim, and a sister, Carol Ann wife of Burnell Buchen of Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken's Life Celebration Service at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday evening August 19, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM with additional visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ken's memory to: Black Rock Retreat, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA, 17566.