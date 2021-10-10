Kenneth L. "Ken" Stewart, 91, of Ephrata, formerly of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Reinholds to the late Stella Bensing and was the husband of Isabel L. (Shupp) Stewart.
He was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds, Reinholds Fire Co., and Reinholds Lion Club, where he served in many capacities. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Kenneth was a graduate of Denver High School Class of 1948. He was the co-owner of Keystone Nitewear. Prior to that he worked for the Leola Planing Mill.
In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by a daughter, Susan S., wife of Richard Bell of Greencastle, a son, David A., husband of Stephanie Stewart of Denver; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. The family is requesting that everyone wear masks. Funeral services and interment in the Swamp Cemetery are both private.
Memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, 390 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
