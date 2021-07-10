Kenneth L. "Ken" Huhn, 77, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Norman and Edith (Dirk) Huhn. He was the loving husband of Ruth (Pesco) Huhn with whom he shared over 29 years of marriage.
He was a 1962 graduate of Manheim Township High School. Ken owned and operated the Country Tire Barn in Manheim for over 40 years.
Ken was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed family time, grilling his famous ribs and steaks, cooking tacos, and being with his best friend and soul mate, Ruth. He was a sharp witted, sentimental man, who had a wise guy sense of humor and an even more contagious laugh. Ken always knew how to light up a room, especially when it was shared with his friends and family. Ken's strong will and courage never wavered through his year long fight with cancer.
Ken enjoyed all sports, but he especially loved golfing, boating and NASCAR. He was also a huge Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan and loved North Carolina Tar Heels basketball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 7 children: Holly E. Laudenberger wife of Curtis of Lancaster, Jennifer L. Proczko wife of Mathew of Willow Street, Jonathan L. Huhn of Lancaster, Andrew K. Huhn of Lititz, Katherine J. Ewell wife of Bruce of Lancaster, Peter J. Huhn companion of Emma Stanton of Lancaster, and Kenneth J.C. Huhn of Lancaster. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Xavier Miles, Lucia Tess and Peter Lloyd; sister, Betty Jo Polaski and brother, Norman Huhn husband of Jean both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Huhn.
A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 2 PM on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 1-2 PM at the church on Monday. Interment will be private in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Ken's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Water Street Rescue Mission. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com