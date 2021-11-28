Kenneth L. Hackman, 87, of Palmyra, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Londonderry Village. Born Monday, September 3, 1934 in Warwick Twp., he was the son of the late Willis and Mary (Martin) Hackman. He was married 65 years to Marian A. (Baker) Hackman.
Ken was a 1952 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He worked for several area construction companies working in demolition and explosives. His passion was farming, especially growing tobacco. He also enjoyed walking and loved reading his Bible. Ken was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Brenda K. Paparo and husband Gregg of Ephrata; Wanda J. Hackman of Mount Joy and Kenneth L. Hackman, Jr. and wife Nina of Mount Joy; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; a brother Bill Hackman and wife Rosetta of Elizabethtown; a sister Lorraine Gerlach and husband John of Mount Joy; brothers-in-law Harold McKain of Columbia and John Gill of Middletown.
Ken was predeceased by two grandsons Brad and Rod; a brother Don and a two sisters, Marion and Peg.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Conewago Church of the Brethren, 7035 Schoolhouse Road, Hershey, PA 17033 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 9:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place in Conewago Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to the church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, Elizabethtown.