Kenneth L. Feeman, 91, of Willow Street, PA, passed away January 21, 2022 in Sun City Center, FL. He was born in Lebanon, PA and is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Daisy (Wagner) Feeman, a daughter, Debbie, 7 brothers and 5 sisters.
He is survived by his wife Nancy L. (Achey) Feeman, a son Thomas Feeman, of Sun City Center, FL, and two daughters, Beverly Adkin, of Paradise, and Brenda Patterson, of St. Petersburg, FL, and a sister, JoAnne Cooper, of Allentown. Ken has 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a mason for 25 years, retiring in 1988. His primary hobby was building homes in the Willow Street area and he loved to travel.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with The Rev. Ron Bohannon officiating. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM at Snyder’s prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
