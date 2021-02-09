Kenneth L. Dietz, 63, of Mount Joy, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Linford and Violet Haberle Dietz. Ken was the loving husband of Kim Johnson Dietz and they observed their 40th wedding anniversary in October of last year. In 1979, Ken graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag-Mechanization. Ken was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.
During his career, Ken worked 15 years for Ford New Holland, and then followed with 5 years for Deere and Company Incorporated. In 1999, Ken purchased the former Landis Bros. Inc. He was President and owner of what is now known as Deer Country Farm & Lawn Inc. Ken attended LCBC, Manheim Campus, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in the Lancaster area. He was a passionate fan of Penn State Football. He held season tickets and never missed a tailgate. Ken was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and cherished time spent with family. He was known for his leadership, kind and genuine spirit, smiling face, and helping hand.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kim, is a son, Josh, husband of Crystal Taylor-Dietz of Severn, MD, a daughter, Jenna, wife of Corey Renfroe of Pinehurst, NC, three grandsons: Jack and Noah Renfroe, Asa Dietz, and two sisters: Joyce Koder of Breinigsville, PA, and Linda, wife of Roger Erney, of Center Valley, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life service in honor of Ken on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Main Auditorium at LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim. Please use the South End Entrance. In honor of Ken's wishes, the family is asking everyone to dress casual for the service and "PLEASE NO NECK TIES." COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ken's memory to: LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com