Kenneth L. Buch

Kenneth Larry Buch, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Reamstown, Lancaster Co. in 1942, Ken was the son of the late Kenneth R. Buch and Verna Hilton Buch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, of 46 years.
Known as Der Kesselmann to the local Amish and Mennonite communities, Ken celebrated another anniversary of 59 years in the cookware business. He was recruited in 1960 into direct sales with the Vita Craft Corporation and devoted his efforts into developing a successful and distinguished career in the sales business. He was also a longtime stand holder at Roots Country Market in Manheim.
Ken graduated from Ephrata High School in 1959. He graduated from The Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, MN before joining the Milwaukee Road Railroad at Union Station, Chicago, Illinois. He was drafted into the Army where he served in the infantry. He left his stateside job to serve in Vietnam from 1965-66. After returning home he focused on growing his business.
He was a member of and Past Commander of Ephrata Post 3376 VFW (1976-77).
Ken enjoyed visiting shut-ins and those in local nursing homes, hunting (in his younger years), and most importantly meeting his breakfast buddies at Oregon Dairy and Bridgeport Restaurants. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, most importantly his two grandsons, Alex and Logan, and he had a special place in his heart for his grand puppy Buttercup.
Ken will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving besides his daughter Kristen and her husband Daryll are two grandsons and one son, Jim.
Funeral services and interment with Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
Sympathy cards for the family may be sent to Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522.
