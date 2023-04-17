Kenneth L. Bollinger, 63, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Reading Hospital- Tower Health.
He was born in Ephrata to Clifford E., husband of Frances Bollinger of Denver and the late Shirley (Bauder) Bollinger, and was the husband of Cindi (Hippey) Bollinger with whom he was married 6 of the 14 years they shared together.
Kenneth was a fabricator for East Coast SteelFab, LLC, the former Steel Co. He was a hard worker who enjoyed working on cars and loved riding his motorcycle. He also loved golfing and a good steak.
In addition to his wife and father, Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Cheyene Steinmetz, Tiara Steinmetz; two grandchildren, Greyson and Ryder, and five siblings, Debra Sensenig of Denver, Gerald, husband of Debra Bollinger of FL, Jeffrey, husband of Cindy Bollinger of Reinholds, Derek Bollinger of Denver, and Tammy, wife of Teddy Farley of Reading.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.