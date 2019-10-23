Kenneth L. Beiler, 78 died peacefully and entered his heavenly home on October 22, 2019 after a 3-week battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and relationship with God ultimately gave him peace.
Kenneth was born to the late Christian and Rachel Lapp Beiler in Leacock Township on January 22, 1941. He was a faithful charter member at Mine Road Church and involved in many organizations including Linville Hill School, Faith High School, Goodville Mutual Casualty, Penn Valley Retreat, and the Romania Heifer Project, and was a life member of Gap Fire Company. Kenneth was known for his wit, his passion for dairy and farming, and his love of butter and chocolate milk. Kenneth spent his years of retirement hauling for local Amish.
Kenneth married Julia Ann Zook in 1962; he was predeceased by her in 1981. Kenneth then married Anna Mary Stoltzfoos in 1982.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, children Darrell, married to Carolyn Beachy of London, OH; Carolyn, married to Mel Lantz of Gap, PA; Rosita, married to Kenneth Martin of New Holland, PA; Kevin, married to Maria Sauder of Paradise, PA; Glen, married to Angela Ropp of Brooklyn, NY; and Larry, married to Karla Mullet of Gap, PA; 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings Minerva, married to the late Raymond Kauffman of Bird-in-Hand, PA; George, married to Rhoda Stoltzfus of Gordonville, PA; Mary, married to David King of Mifflinburg, PA; Elvin, married to Ruth Zook of Paradise, PA; Roman married to Fannie Beiler of Paradise, PA; Erma, married to the late Christian Zook of Gap, PA; and Alta Beiler of Ronks, PA. He was predeceased by a stillborn daughter, two brothers, Aaron married to Naomi and Calvin married to Lillian, and one sister Lillian Stoltzfus married to Floyd.
Viewing held at Mine Road Church, 5101 Mine Rd., Kinzers, on October 24th at 1-3 and 5-8 and funeral at Calvary Monument Church, 1660 Mine Rd., Paradise, on October 25th at 10:00. Furman's – Leola