Kenneth L. Bateman, 85, of Lancaster, passed away in his sleep June 12 at Lancashire Hall, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John P. and Anna (Fulton) Bateman.
Bateman was a Manor Millersville graduate (later Penn Manor) and was employed by Motor Freight Express as a truck driver for more than 30 years and LNP, formerly Lancaster Newspapers, as a recovery driver for 17 years. He was also a member of Teamsters Union Local 771.
He grew up a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and rooting for driver Dale Earnhardt. He liked a hot dog at a picnic, scratching off lottery tickets, watching Turner Movie Classic channel and going to Delaware Park and later Hollywood Casino. He was a member of The Alert Club in Lancaster.
He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren and was generous with his money.
Bateman is survived by his wife, Marie A. (Greenly); daughter, Corrine and her husband Samuel Byler, of New Providence; son Patrick, of Lancaster, and daughter, Cynthia and her husband, Eric, of Leola; four grandchildren, Cale Byler, Shane Byler, Kelsey and her husband, Jay Fetterolf and Jesse Stark.
A private memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family. The family asks that donations be made to The Water Street Rescue Mission or the Victory Junction. Furman's – Leola
