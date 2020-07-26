Kenneth Kovalsky, MD, 66, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, with his loving wife of 35 years, Priscilla Cullen Kovalsky and his brother, Daniel Kovalsky, by his side. They, along with his sister, Sandy surrounded Kenneth with love during the last three weeks of his life. Born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Long Island, NY and Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Esther and Maynard Kovalsky.
Formerly of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Kenneth was a brilliant student who attended the University of Maryland from 1971 through 1974. He exited college before his senior year to enter the Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation from medical school in 1978, Kenneth excelled during his three-year residency in Family Medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown, PA. When his residency was completed in 1981, he established a thriving solo family medical practice on State Hill Road in Wyomissing Hills where he served thousands of patients in the area. He often worked 7 days a week serving his patients whom he deeply cared about.
Due to medical issues, Ken retired in 1997 and moved to Florida in 2000 to enjoy the climate and his hobbies which included wildlife photography, exercise and numerous other interests. One of the highlights of his retirement occurred on December 20, 2001, when the University of Maryland bestowed an honorary degree upon him in recognition of his Magna Cum Laude accomplishments during his undergrad studies. Though already an accomplished physician, he finally received his college diploma.
In addition to his wife, Kenneth was survived by his brother, Daniel Kovalsky (husband of Sara Dilger) of Lancaster, PA; his sister, Sandy Saltzman (wife of Alan Saltzman) of Atlanta, GA, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice in Memory of Dr. Kovalsky would be appreciated as he was someone who spent his professional life caring and serving others.
Private services were held on July 12, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL.