On Tuesday, October the 18th 2022, Kenneth (Kenny) P. Quino, a beloved father, passed away peacefully at his home. He was seventy-one. Born to Lottie and John Quino. Ken served in the U.S. Army proudly before getting out and starting work at Armstrong Flooring plant in Lancaster, PA of which he retired from. During his time there he met his future wife Gayle L. Leisey and had two children from their marriage: Robin L. Quino (Barnett) and James M. Quino. They were married for 16 years.
Ken was heavily involved in collecting. It was and still is his passion. From his beloved military collection to Beanie Babies to his train and Winross collection Ken exhibited an intensity for collecting and loved displaying them for all to see. Ken was a proud homeowner who took extreme pride in the presentation of his house and lawn. His commitment towards that was somehow matched by his fiery dedication to watching The Three Stooges and all things associated with them.
Ken is further survived by siblings; Peggy Reed (deceased), Brad Smith, Joyce Lacock, John Quino and Mike Quino: grandchildren; Patrick McEvoy, Allison McEvoy, Malachi Quino, Logan Quino, Alex Barnett and 3 great-grandchildren.
Ken will be missed and forever loved from the ones he left behind.
A living tribute »