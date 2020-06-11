Kenneth (Kenny) C. Youndt, 74, of Denver, passed away on Mon., June 8th, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Kenneth M. & Ethyl M. (Zillhardt) Youndt. Kenny was the loving husband of Helen L. (Fabian) Youndt; Kenny and Helen would be married for 50 years this August.
Kenny grew up in the Adamstown area, he was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1963. He worked for the Denver National Bank until 1969 then started his own trucking company. For 32 years Kenny was the owner and operator of H & C Trucking. Through his years of trucking to Texas, Kenny became very fond of the authentic western cowboy lifestyle. A cowboy at heart, he enjoyed wearing a Bailey western hat and watching western movies, particularly John Wayne films. He was a member of Peace UCC in Denver. His rescue of Morris the cat was a testament of his soft side and his courageous battle with memory loss was a testament to his strength.
In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by his son, Curtis M. Youndt, of King of Prussia and his sister, Sheryl Hossler (William), of Swartzville. He was predeceased by twin brother, Kerry L. Youndt.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Adamstown Library, Room to Grow Capital Campaign, PO Box 356, Adamstown, PA 19501.