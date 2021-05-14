Kenneth "Ken" Whitney a resident of The Pines in Davidson, NC passed away peacefully with his daughter, by his side on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Ken was a former president of Warfel Construction Company. He and his wife Ora lived in Lancaster for over 40 years before moving to NC. They were founding members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster. He was also a member of the Lancaster Rotary Club, serving as President from 1968-1969, and then as District Governor of the 7 counties in South Central Pennsylvania during 1992-1993.
A celebration of life service will be held at St. Alban's on Saturday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. Those unable to attend the service in person are invited to attend remotely via livestream on the church's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/StAlbansEpiscopalDavidson.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.KepnerFH.com.
A living tribute »