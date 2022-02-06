Kenneth “Ken” Kirchgessner, Sr., 83 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Lintner) Kirchgessner. He was the loving husband to Joanne (Sener) Kirchgessner for over 67 years.
Ken worked hard all of his life in labor and machine operating. His free time consisted of boating, crabbing, and fishing at their family vacation spot on Bush River. Years ago, him and his family enjoyed going to their beach house in Tall Pines. Most of all, Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
In addition to his wife Joanne, he is survived by 4 children: Tina Wentzel (Tom), Kathy Kirchgessner (Greg Valentine), Kenneth C. Kirchgessner, Jr. (Stacey), and Christine Bowers; 2 sisters: Sandra Harsh and Dorothy Bair; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a lifelong friend Warren Heistand. He was preceded in death by his father and 2 brothers, Frank and Larry Kirchgessner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26 at 2 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Visitation time will begin at 1 PM. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ken’s name to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. To leave an online condolence, visit: