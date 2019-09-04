Kenneth K. Seldomridge, 97, entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ on September 2nd, 2019.
Kenneth was born in New Holland to the late Paul and Estella Seldomridge. He graduated from New Holland High School and from the Lancaster Business College and worked for Armstrong World Industries for two years and for Case New Holland for over 40 years as a Supervisor. He met Dorothy Landis at Lancaster Business College and they married after the end of World War II on June 2nd, 1946. They celebrated 73 years of marriage. Dorothy preceded him in death by two months passing away on June 30th of this year. He was also preceded in death by his younger brother J. Albert Seldomridge who passed away on June 12th, 2010.
Kenneth is survived by his children Daryl married to Carol Wingert of Danville, PA, John David married to Patty Connors of Rifton, NY and Kim married to Sharon Buckwalter of Landisville, PA, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Kenneth served our country in Assam Province, India during World War II as a Staff Sergeant for the 472nd Quartermaster Truck Regiment. Kenneth received the Good Conduct Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge, the Meritorious Unit Award, the Asian Pacific Theatre Service Medal, a Bronze Star and the Victory Medal. According to his Supervisor, Captain Robert Ball in a letter he wrote to his parents, Kenneth was "a soldier of outstanding character".
He also served on the Board and Consistory for many years for St. Peter's UCC and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church until his death.
Kenneth was a devoted husband and father of outstanding character. He loved ballroom dancing, the outdoors and traveling but most of all he loved spending time with his family and planning family vacations and events.
A funeral service will be held at Zeltenreich's Church, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's – Leola