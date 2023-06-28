Kenneth K. Kauffman, Jr., 80, of Mount Joy, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Kenneth, Sr. and Mary (Carey) Kauffman. Kenneth was the husband of Wenda (Smith) Kauffman with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage this past February 29th.
Kenneth was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1961 where he played in the band. He later graduated from Stevens Trade School in 1964. Kenneth retired from PPL after 30 years of service. Kenneth was a past member of Pioneer Fire Company in Marietta, Marietta Lions Club, the former Ambulance Association, and previously attended Donegal and Marietta Presbyterian Churches.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Wenda, are three children, Jeffrey Allen Kauffman of Marietta, Matthew Wendall Kauffman, husband of Kristen of Rheems, and Susan Love, wife of Anthony Love of Columbia; five grandchildren, Anthony and Sarah Love, Michaela Kauffman, and Patrick and Brandon Einsmann; and a sister, Kay Fidler, wife of Marty of Harrisburg.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Kauffman III.
A funeral service honoring Kenneth's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received before the service at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
