Kenneth Jay Stoppard, 73, of Mount Joy passed away on November 29th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Harold Stoppard and June Rush and was the stepson of Evelyn Wagner Stoppard and was a lifelong resident of this area. Kenneth was a graduate of Hempfield high School. Following high school, he graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with an accounting degree. Kenneth worked as an accountant for many years first with Carl Fisher. Then Sager, Swisher & Co, and finally HSI Company, Inc. of Lancaster before his retirement. He also served as a past president of the Columbia Lions Club. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his later years, he took up woodworking and loved to build things for his grandchildren.
Kenneth leaves behind his wife Margaret Stoppard of Mount Joy; two children, Christopher Stoppard (Kristine) of Mount Joy, Wendy Giulivo (Tony) of Elizabethtown; two granddaughters, Janette Seibert (Aaron) of Mount Joy, Morgan Giulivo of Elizabethtown; one great-granddaughter, Harper Seibert of Mount Joy; five siblings, Star Rush of Bluffton, SC, Harold Stoppard (Ann) of Manheim, Jane Ginder (Ed) of Manheim, Gary Stoppard (Rachel) of North Carolina, Edward Stoppard (Maureen) of York County; several nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry and Donald Stoppard and Robert Rush.
A Celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17th, 2021 at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at West Green Tree Cemetery. If attending any services please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville