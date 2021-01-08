Kenneth J. Stoner, 89, of Wrightsville passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was the husband of Shirley T. (Evans) Stoner.
Due to COVID, services were private on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc, Wrightsville with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visit Ken's tribute page at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com view the funeral service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Stoner
A living tribute »
A living tribute »