Kenneth J. Spiese, Jr., 67, of Columbia, passed away on January 2, 2020 at home. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late Kenneth J., Sr. and Hilda Laudenberger Spiese.
Kenny enjoyed all sports, but loved rooting for the Denver Broncos.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela L. Spiese; grandson, Kahle Wilson, and sister, Gwen, wife of Joseph Kuhn. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Spiese.
A memorial service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. David Powers, officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service. If desired, contributions to Hands Across the Street, 360 Locust St., Columbia, PA would be deeply appreciated.
