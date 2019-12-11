Kenneth J. Pauls, 70 of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Zecher) Pauls.
Kenneth proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. Kenneth attended Millersville University where he obtained a degree in Computer Science. He retired from RR Donnelley & Sons after 37 faithful years as an Electrician.
Kenneth was a past President of the National Railroad Historical Society. Kenneth loved NASCAR and had the opportunity to meet many drivers. He was an avid hockey fan, rooting for Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hershey Bears. He loved to spend time outdoors and take trips to Bristol, Dover, and Chincoteague Island with his family. He enjoyed fishing and boat rides. Kenneth will also be remembered for his love of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Mary Ann Pauls, of Marietta, sons: Matthew T. Pauls, companion of Christine Sojack, of Columbia, Keith W. Pauls of Mount Joy, brother: Gary Pauls husband of Faith, of Demmy, New Mexico, and grandson: Owen Pauls.
A memorial service for Kenneth will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers a memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to The Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »