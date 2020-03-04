Kenneth J. Mimnall, 89, of Conestoga passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation, after a brief illness. Born on June 22, 1930 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James and Irene Danz Mimnall. He was the beloved husband of Joan C. Guiles Mimnall, whom he married on October 20, 1956.
"The Man," as he was called by his daughters, graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1949 and began working at Hamilton Watch Factory. Ken served 4 years in the United States Air Force, then worked at RCA as an electronic technician retiring in 1986.
While family always came first, music was a passion of Ken's. He played clarinet and saxophone for decades in the popular local band the Royal Tones, and often accompanied other bands. Ken enjoyed gardening, boating, hiking, construction, and restoring Mercedes Benz 190SL automobiles.
Kenneth will be sadly missed by his wife Joan; daughters, Pamela Mimnall wife of Kenneth Beiler of Lancaster, Carole Mimnall wife of Phillip Coolman of Columbia, and Deborah Mimnall Overmeyer of Maytown. His grandchildren Drew, Cullen, Luke, Emily, and Timothy were his pure joy. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Donald Mimnall.
Private Casket Burial will be held by the family in Bethel E.C. Cemetery, Conestoga with Pastor George Custer officiating. Memorial remembrances may be made in Ken's memory to Bethel E.C. Church, 3716 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17517.
