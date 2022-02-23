Kenneth J. Markley, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Rothsville to the late Charles I. and Sarah E. (Moore) Markley. He was the husband of the late Doris J. (Kline) Markley with whom he shared 45 years of marriage before her passing in 2019.
Kenneth was a long-distance truck driver for over 40 years for several companies before retiring from S&H Express in September 2021. He was a graduate of Warwick High School, class of 1970, a former volunteer with Akron Fire Department and enjoyed reading books.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Melissa, wife of Scott Umfer of Lansdale; his son, Adam Markley of Ephrata; three grandsons, Ryan, Sean and Evan Umfer; a brother, Charles H., husband of Kathy Markley and a sister, Frances Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11 AM to 12PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jonathan Shirk officiating. Interment will take place in the Penryn Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Susquehanna Valley, MEMO: in Kenneth's memory-Convoy 2022, 1054 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or at wish.org/philadesv/2022-mothers-day-truck-convoy.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
