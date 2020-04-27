Kenneth J. Lesher, 81, of Denver, passed away Sat., April 25, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was a son of the late Roy R. and Florence F. (Fritz) Lesher, and the loving husband of 57 years to Nancy (Zell) Lesher.
Ken was a graduate of Gov. Mifflin H.S., class of 1958. He was a lifelong mechanic, owner of Lesher's Garage in Adamstown until he retired in 2001. He played baseball and softball in local leagues and coached the Zinn's Diner team. Ken enjoyed small game and deer hunting; he was a member of the Sunflower Hunting Camp in Lycoming County. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed trips to Delaware, fishing on the bay. A dedicated member of Peace UCC, he served as an Elder, a Deacon, and on the Muddy Creek Cemetery Board. He was a social member of the Adamstown VFW and Reamstown Athletic Assoc.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by two daughters, Beverly L. Madara (Michael G.) of Reinholds and Cynthia S. Anthony (Matthew P.) of Denver; two grandsons, James M. Anthony; Mark A. Anthony; and a brother, Frederick S. Lesher. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ivan W. Weitzel, Donald R. Lesher; and three sisters-in-law, Nancy (wife of Fred), Helen (wife of Ivan), Arlene (wife of Donald).
Due to the current public health circumstances, the interment service is private in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
