Kenneth J. "Kenny" Bowers, 55 of Frederica, Delaware, formerly of Columbia, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020 in Delaware. Born in Lancaster on August 8, 1964, he was the son of Kenneth G. and Fay L. Lindeman Bowers.
Kenny was a 1982 graduate of Penn Manor High School and graduated from Stevens Trade with a degree in drafting. He was currently employed as a Senior Designer with Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc. Architects in Delaware.
Kenny is survived by his parents, Ken and Fay; step daughter, Catlynn J. Bowers and step granddaughter, Phoebe.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of his family. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
