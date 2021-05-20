Kenneth J. Altmanshofer Nov.11, 1932 – May 13, 2021

Mr. Kenneth J. Altmanshofer, 88, of East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Duncansville, passed away peacefully at Homewood Retirement Community on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was in the company of family. Ken was born in Hollidaysburg, son of the late Joseph Altmanshofer and Jesse (Himes) Altmanshofer. On April 11, 1959, he married Doris Ann McMullen at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church of Lilly, Pennsylvania.
Ken is survived by his wife; a son, Bert Altmanshofer (Mary) of Duncansville, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Jan Gillerin (David) of Northborough, Massachusetts; a son, Kirk Altmanshofer (Scott) of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania; five granddaughters, Danielle, Emily, Kate, Hayley, and Meghan; and a sister, Nina Lingenfelter, of Hutchinson Island, Florida. He is also survived by a special niece and nephew, Geri and Dennis Lazar, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Altmanshofer; brothers-in-law, Frank Lingenfelter, Robert McMullen, Hallam Lytle; and sisters-in-law, Doris (Bradley) Altmanshofer, Patricia (McMullen) Lytle, and Mary (Hannigan) McMullen.
After graduating from Hollidaysburg High School, Ken graduated from the Williamson College of the Trades. He completed teacher certification at the Pennsylvania State University. Ken is a Korean War Veteran, serving in the United States Army, stationed at Guam Island. Ken was a tool and die maker and engineering technician at GTE Sylvania, Altoona, and retired from Burle Industries in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Ken was a devoted member of his church community, including Duncansville Lutheran Church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (Altoona), and most recently, Grace Lutheran Church (Lancaster). He served all in many capacities.
All services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions can be made to Williamson College of the Trades in Media, Pennsylvania and Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Arrangements by The Good Funeral Home, Inc.
