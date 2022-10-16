Kenneth Herr Greider, 87, of Conestoga, walked into the arms of his loving wife and the angels on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
The Memorial Service will be held at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The family requests casual dress. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
