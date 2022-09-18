Kenneth Herr Greider, 87, of Conestoga, PA walked into the arms of his loving wife and the angels on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Ken was a lifelong resident of Manor Township, Lancaster County who lived his life for his wife, E. Anne Greider. He shared over 67 years of marriage with Anne, until her passing in December 2021. Ken dedicated his life with commitment to providing for his wife and 6 children. He graduated from Manor-Millersville High School in 1953, marrying Anne in July 1954. Ken first worked on his brother's farm, and continued his working life as a teacher, a farmer, at AMP, and finally spent the remainder of his career selling real estate. Ken cared passionately about his family, the local community and the world. He would feverishly read and research issues of concern and share his thoughts to engage others in analysis of topics of interest. A lifelong Christian, Ken shared his beliefs with many through church attendance, Lay Witness Missions, men's groups, and breakfast clubs and prayer groups. In his later years, he liked to spend time drinking coffee with friends and new acquaintances, often during the breakfast hours at a local restaurant. He shared his commitment to the community through service on PM School Board, serving as board president from 1976-78. Family and friends will forever have fond memories of the holiday meals where Ken & Anne provided food and fellowship for gatherings of over 30, embedding the importance of staying connected to those we love. Following a tragic home fire in 1994, Ken and Anne designed their new home to allow all holiday dinner guests to sit at one table; a visible symbol of the importance of fellowship and togetherness. The annual "corn day" that he hosted brought the family together to pick, shuck, blanch, cut and freeze at least a truckload of corn he grew. Enough to keep the whole family in sweet corn until the next summer and to bring sweet memories to every holiday meal.
Ken will be missed by his 6 children and 20 grandchildren: Cynthia Cox & Lee Oakman (Ian Cox, Joshua Cox, Elias Cox, Dara Bachman); Karen Prendergast, Covington, GA (William Prendergast, Jr., Eric Prendergast, Daniel Prendergast); Kenneth N. & Teresa (Johnson) Greider (Juli Gundel, Kenneth R. Greider, Kimberly Greider); Melissa & John Mattilio (Chloe Mattilio, Clare Mattilio, Dominic Mattilio, Victor Mattilio); Joan & Lance Berg (Tristan Turner, Catherine Turner, Aidan Turner); and Krista & Matthew Cox (Robert Warfel, Madison Warfel, Anakin Cox, Olivia Cox). Along with his wife, Ken lovingly celebrated and cherished his grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by a sister and 3 brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2022 at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Rd., Millersville, PA 17551. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »