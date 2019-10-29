Kenneth H. Wiggins, 79, formerly of Millersville, passed away September 6, 2019, in Sebastopol, CA. Born in Millersville, he was the oldest son of the late B. Herbert and Mildred (Sangrey) Wiggins. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Dunn-Wiggins, with whom he shared 28 years of marriage at the time of her passing.
Kenneth worked most of his adult life in various electronic equipment maintenance and repair positions. He was a licensed ham radio operator and enthusiast since high school. He was a member of the ham radio group, Red Rose Repeater Association, for which he served as president for 8 years.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Mary Wiggins of Sebastopol, CA, son Kenneth H. Wiggins, II and his wife Miyuki of Clarksville, MD, and son John Shireman and his wife Michele of Fredericksburg, PA. Ken was blessed to have 6 grandchildren, Bella, Roma, Aiden, Russell, Drew and Luke, and 2 great-grandsons. He also is survived by his brother, Donald Wiggins and his wife Barbara of Lewes, DE and sister, Dawn Wiggins of Sebastopol, CA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth Shireman Van Order.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where guests will be received beginning at 1:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. The family suggests contributions in Ken's name to the Red Rose Repeater Association, P.O. Box 8316, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com