Kenneth H. "Kenny" Weaver, 74, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Herbert and Sara (Douglas) Weaver.
Kenny proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He had been employed as a truck driver for James Groff and Son in Quarryville for many years. He went on to retire from Long's Asphalt. Kenny owned several street rods that he enjoyed working on. His garage was known as a gathering place for his friends, especially Orbia Adams and Joe Grace. He also enjoyed spending time with his buddy, Timmy Yohey.
Kenny is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Sue Thomas and his granddaughter, Jenna Roland, whom Kenny referred to as his "grand girl" and best friend. They enjoyed spending time together and regularly going out for Chinese food. He was excited for the birth of his first great-grandchild in May. Also surviving is a daughter, Kelly Howell and her son, Casey; and siblings, Richard Weaver, Ronnie Weaver, husband of Bertie of Peach Bottom and Maggie McCauley of Drumore, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Susan Mason, Jean Danz and Bob Weaver.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 310 Pilottown Rd., Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
