Kenneth H. Groff, age 68, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Roy Ernest and Ethel May Schueing Groff.
He had an exuberant personality and enjoyed going to the casinos, playing poker, bowling, and in later years, sitting and watching Law and Order on TV.
He is survived by 3 children: Kelly Groff of Lancaster, Jessica Webre of TX, Jeremy Groff of Lancaster, 1 step daughter Staci Null, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Roy, Jr. husband of Hilda Groff, Mary Emma Phipps, Blanche Slinger, Phianna wife of Ed Kanuha, Pauline wife of Charles Hanna, all of Lancaster County. He was preceded in death by a step daughter, Jamie Stone and 5 siblings: Howard, Frank, Bill, Harold and Sarah Groff.
There will be a viewing at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville on Friday, February 4th at 1 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. reynoldsandshivery.com