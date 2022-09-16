Kenneth Gordon Stoudt 1943 - 2022 Athlete, Businessman, Philanthropist and Patriarch

Kenneth died on Monday, September 12, 2022 at age 79. Ken was born on June 19, 1943, in Lancaster, son of the late Earl and Ruth Stoudt. He was the husband of Susan, his beloved wife and soul mate for over 60 years. Family was paramount to Ken, and he is survived by his son - also business partner and friend, David married to Susan. Three wonderful grandchildren: Josh, married to Elsie - Rob and Lily. Three great-grandchildren: Ariya, Kenneth and Preston. His brother Earl, married to Harriette, brother-in-law Chris Hertz, married to Tracy, sister-in-law Carol, married to Glenn Bowman - plus several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Donald and Gerald. Ken also shared a deep love and admiration for his in-laws, the late Anne and Walter Hertz.
On the playing field, Ken learned many values that contributed to his full and successful life: sportsmanship, strategy, perseverance, loyalty, compassion, friendship - and most importantly, team spirit. These core values became his foundation and identity. They were combined with humor and a zest for life. His personal mantra was "always take the high road, underscored by his realization that "everyone has a story".
Ken was a proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1961. He distinguished himself in athletics (track and football) and was recognized as the most Valuable Athlete of the Class of 1961. He was also named to "All-State" and played in the Big 33 football game. He was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989. Later, the entire team of 1959 was inducted into the J.P. McCaskey Hall of Fame. He was also honored by two independent halls of fame: Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame and Susquehanna Valley Chapter of PA Hall of Fame. This led to a full football scholarship at The University of Richmond, where he graduated from their Business School in 1965. He continued to be an outstanding athlete at Richmond, being named Captain of the 1965 team. He was named to the All-Southern Conference and received Honorable Mention as All American for Division 1. Ken was honored to become a member of the Board of Associates for The University of Richmond - and remained a lifelong supporter and fan of his alma mater.
His University of Richmond Business Degree was the foundation of his career path. He launched his career with Aetna Life & Casualty, followed by Gingrich-Stoudt & Associates, Susquehanna Administrators and Stoudt Advisors, in partnership with his son David. He earned recognition county wide for being an entrepreneur and innovator for products and services, serving the self-funded client base. He co-founded and served as Past President and Chairman of the Board for Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) - encompassing over 5,000 members. He also helped create Preferred Healthcare of Lancaster that led to a partnership between Lancaster General Hospital and its Physicians. PHC was the first Preferred Provider Organization in Pennsylvania.
Ken represented well over 30 organizations on various boards during his distinguished career. These include: The Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, The Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County (where he served as Chairman during his years of service) and The Fulton Financial Board, among many others. He was most devoted to Lancaster General Health System, serving as Chairman and a commitment that spanned 25 years. He was inducted into their "Societas Generalis", in recognition of his contribution. He was Chairman of the PA College of Health Sciences, which named their administration building in his honor. Ken truly loved Lancaster and strongly felt the need to give back to others, just as he remembered those who helped him along the path of his life.
He served as Chairman of Milagro House, which emphasizes education - and has helped change the lives of women and children in our community. Ken was an active member of the J.P. McCaskey Alumni Association and was the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2005. Ken was also recognized as Central PA Volunteer of the Year in 2017.
A consummate club man, Ken enjoyed golf at both The Lancaster Country Club and Caves Valley - and squash at The Hamilton Club. His hole-in-one at Media Heights Country Club was a happy and proud memory. With Susan he enjoyed travel throughout Europe, Nevis, vacations in Maine and frequent visits to their favorite cities: New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, Charleston - and time in their second home in Kiawah, So. Carolina. He loved all sports: skiing, fly fishing, hunting and trap shooting. Most of all he loved Lancaster County, enjoying drives in his convertible thru the beautiful Amish countryside - and leisurely walks thru Lancaster neighborhoods with Susan by his side. Home meant everything, enjoying quiet time on their terrace, observing the calm of their own private Eden' with a glass of wine, always toasting life!
Interment will be private. A "Celebration of Ken's Life" will be held at the PA College of Health Sciences on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, and if desired - consider a donation to Ken's memory at either: PA College of Health Sciences (850 Greenfield Road Lancaster, PA 17601) or Milagro House (669 W. Chestnut Street Lancaster, PA. 17603).
