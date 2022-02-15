Kenneth G. Gaskill, 69, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, February10 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Arthur and Esther (Mann) Gaskill and was the husband of Terri L. (Strubel) Gaskill with whom he would have celebrated 45 years of marriage on March 26th.
Ken was a maintenance supervisor for Johnson and Johnson prior to retirement. He enjoyed gunsmithing, hunting and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their activities.
In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his daughter, Alycia N., wife of Jason Miller; two grandchildren, Tyler and Abigail; two brothers, Keith, husband of Ruth Ann Gaskill and Kyle, husband of Lisa Gaskill, along with several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12 to 1 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken's memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited at ducks.org or directly to the Lancaster Division: checks payable to Ducks Unlimited, and mailed to Ducks Unlimited, C/O Drew Kavanaugh, 1954 Kendale Place, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.