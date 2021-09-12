Kenneth Frey, 93, formerly of South Euclid, Ohio, peacefully passed away August 25, 2021. He was born April 23, 1928 in Millersville, PA, to Isaac and Minnie Frey. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Panama 1946-48. Upon returning home, Ken married Irene Ressler on August 15, 1948 in Lancaster, PA. After 61 years of marriage, Irene preceded him in death.
Ken received a BA in Business from Penn State University in 1952 and became an Ohio CPA in 1959. He was an executive at Gray Drug Store and retired from Keithley Instruments in 1993. Ken was a longtime member of the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church. He was a devoted husband, father and doting grandfather. He loved golf, bridge, bowling, reading, traveling, investments, and watching all sports on TV. He was an avid Penn State, Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians fan.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ken is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Frey, and six brothers, Emerson, Lester, Victor, Everett, Nelson, and Jay Frey.
He is survived by his sons, Robert and David Frey (Anne), and his three grandchildren, Abigael, Shannon and Elizabeth Frey.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church, 5312 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH, 44124 or the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
The family will have a Memorial Service to celebrate Ken's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church. The Memorial Service will also be live-streamed via the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home website. A private interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Hts., OH. Please offer condolences and sign Tribute Wall at: