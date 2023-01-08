Kenneth Eugene Smeltz, 94, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Guy Raymond Smeltz, Sr. and the late Wilhelmina (Minnie) Krushinsky Smeltz, and was the loving husband of Janet Hammon Smeltz. They were married 66 years.
Ken graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1946. He earned his teaching degree from Millersville Teachers College and went on to receive a master's degree in Earth Science from Franklin and Marshall College. Ken was a talented football player and baseball player. He was a member of the Lancaster Presidents football team and played a brief time with the Brooklyn Dodgers organization. He also competed with the 511th Airborne Infantry Regiment football and baseball teams after being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ken began his teaching career at the Manheim Central School District before accepting a position with the School District of Lancaster. He taught Geography and Earth Science at Edward Hand Jr. High School and Wheatland Jr. High School for 36 years before retiring in 1991. Ken also coached football, basketball, and baseball.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and birding. Golfing was also one of Ken's great pleasures during his retirement. He was lucky enough to have carded two hole-in-ones, one of which occurred on the day of his grand-daughter's birth. In 2004, he was inducted into the J.P. McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame. Ken lived most of his life in the Hamilton Park community where he served on the Hamilton Park Playground Association. He also coached in the Lancaster Township Baseball Association and the American Legion Baseball Association.
In addition to his wife, Janet, Ken is survived by his three children, Kimberly Tyrrell (Robert) of Lancaster; Bruce Smeltz (Laura) of Lancaster; and Thomas Smeltz (Tamara) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Abigail Swynenberg (Matt) of Blue Grass, IA; Matthew Smeltz (Jackie, fiance) of Hummelstown, PA; Brianna Smeltz of Lititz, PA; Emily Ransing (Joey) of East Petersburg, PA; and Thomas Guy Smeltz of Philadelphia, PA; and 3 great-grandchildren, Payton and Decker Swynenberg and Rowan Ransing; as well as his loving nieces and nephews.
Ken and family extend their deep appreciation to both the staffs of Hospice and LGH for their care and support. Ken will be interred during a private ceremony with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ken's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 and/or the Mennonite Homes Communities Benevolent Care, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
