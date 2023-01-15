We lost our son, brother, and friend on January 4th. 2023. Kenneth is the son of David and Florence Merkey. He is preceded in death by his Father, David.
Kenneth is survived by his mother, Florence, his sister, Linda Sensenig (Robert), and their children, Ryan, Daryn, and Crystal Kilby (Matt), and grand-niece Aubrey May Kilby. Ken is also survived by his sister, Joyce Kreider, and her children Jacob (Nancy), Ashley (Kody), and grand-niece, Olivia Kreider.
Ken lives on in our hearts and memories. He was truly a gentle man, and was so caring and helpful, and the most positive person. Ken devoted his life to farming.
