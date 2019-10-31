Kenneth Eugene "Jeep" Seiple died peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 91 years young. Born in Lancaster, PA, son of the late David S. and Bertha L. (Barr) Seiple.
Jeep lived his life surrounded by the things he loved: his family, his carpentry, and his woodworking. As a general contractor he spent a lifetime building and remodeling homes and businesses in Lancaster County.
He was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church for 70 years serving as council member, treasurer and money-counter.
Jeep was a good man with a gracious heart who embraced life. He was known and loved by all for his non-stop sense of humor and positive outlook no matter the circumstance. He was a Navy veteran who spent nine months on his ship, the USS "Funston," in the South Pacific, as part of the Bikini A-Bomb tests in 1946.
He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Evelyn Todd Seiple, who was the mother of his three daughters, Linda (Tom), Diane (Mike) and Joanne (Jody). He is loved by his current wife, Joann Stewart Seiple with whom he has shared 16 wonderful years.
In addition to his wife and three daughters, he is survived by two stepsons, Charles (Saiko) and Jason (Gayano), 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 W. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17684 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family visitation at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, Willow Street, PA.
