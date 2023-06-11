Kenneth E. Umberger, 91, a resident of Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, formerly of Palmyra, died peacefully the morning of June 9, 2023. He was the widower of Esther M. Umberger, who predeceased him on July 9, 2020.
Ken was born in Hebron, PA on February 2, 1932, to the late John and Dorothy (Templin) Umberger. A graduate of Annville High School Class of 1950, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Ken served at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois during the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was assigned to the air training command in the jet engine specialist school to train mechanics and maintenance officers. Upon discharge, Ken worked for General Electric in Cincinnati and at Olmstead Air Force Base, then at General Electric in Cincinnati again before moving to the Lebanon Steel Foundry to make parts for GE jet engines. He was then hired by Hershey Chocolate Company, and retired as Supervisor of Maintenance, Utilities/Facilities in the main plant in Hershey, PA after more than 20 years of employment. He was a "Hershey" man and would insist that no brand x' candy would be allowed in his house! Ken and Esther met in Cincinnati, Esther's hometown, and after several moves between Ohio and Pennsylvania, settled in Palmyra where they raised three children.
Ken was very active in his church and community organizations. He served as the Charter President of the Annville-Cleona Jaycees; Member of the Hershey Masonic Lodge #802; Member of the Prince Edwin Spring Creek Masonic Lodge #486 for more than 60 years; President of the Hershey Chocolate Supervisors Management Club; President of the Hershey High Twelve Masonic Club; Member of the Board of Directors of the Hershey Chapter of AARP, where he served as a driver training instructor for seniors; Associate Patron and Worthy Patron of the Palmyra Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star; and held a number of positions in the Annville High School Alumni Association. In his words, "I believe that each of us is charged to serve mankind rather than be served."
Ken was never without a story, a joke, or an observation. He was a people-person who loved to strike up a conversation and said he learned something from everyone he met. He had many fond memories and stories to share of his years of service to his country and from his places of employment. His family knew that in nearly every conversation Chanute AFB, jet engines, his positions at General Electric and Hershey, or his hometown of Annville, PA would be mentioned. He was a proud Pennsylvania Dutchman and extremely interested in his German heritage. His favorite pastime was woodworking with his brother, Dick. He enjoyed his last years at Masonic Village making new friends and participating in Bible study, board and card games, and social/discussion groups.
Surviving are his daughter Gail L. Pentz and husband Keith of Sarasota, FL; son Gary L. Umberger of Newtown Square, PA; daughter Gay L. Wolf and husband Sam of Mount Joy, PA; granddaughter Amanda (Logan) Prokopowich; grandson Morgan Kaylor; great grandson Mason Prokopowich; his sisters Janice Peiffer of Lebanon and Elaine Lynch of Elizabethtown; his companion Dottie Hake of Elizabethtown; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his wife Esther; his grandson Mark Kaylor; his siblings and their spouses Richard (Betty) Umberger, Bruce (Gladys) Umberger, and Doris (Roy) Van Mannen; and his brothers-in-law Earl (Fritz) Peiffer, and Paul (Pat) Lynch.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7PM from Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 618 E. Main St., Annville. Interment will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:30AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6PM until the time of his service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra First E.C. Church, 55 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
