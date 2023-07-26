Kenneth E. "Smokey" Quenzer, 63, of Willow Street, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 17, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Kenneth F. Quenzer and the late Alma R. (Dietrich) Quenzer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne L. Quenzer.
Smokey graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School. He was a talented carpenter and worked in construction for many years. Most recently, he loved his job at Paul Davis Restoration. He was willing to build or fix anything for his family and friends. Smokey enjoyed NASCAR and was a Raiders fan. His quirky sense of humor always made those around him laugh. Smokey cherished time with his brother, David Quenzer, who was his best friend.
He is survived by his son, Jeremy Chester (Crystal) and their children, Szeth and Jazmin, daughter, Tabetha Chester (Darryl) and their children, Dominic and Saphire, brother, David Quenzer, sisters, Karen Stone and Roxanne Wenrich (Dean), and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Matt.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at Q's, 1002 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 2pm.
