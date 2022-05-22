Kenneth E. Schlauch, Sr. of Bradenton, FL, passed away on April 30, 2022. Kenneth was born in Hazleton, PA to the late Edgar E. and Mable Schlauch. He was married to the late Betty Schlauch.
After graduating high school, Kenneth entered into the United States Navy where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for various companies such as Consolidated Container and Burnham, Inc. He was also a member of the American Legion.
In his spare time, Kenneth loved to fish and help his friends in Lancaster as well as in Bradenton, FL.
Kenneth is survived by his children: Lisa Messina (wife of Greg), Kenneth Schlauch, Jr. (husband of Patti), Jamie Schlauch (husband of Myra), Jason Schlauch, and step-son Richard Musser; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his sister Lois Kaschak and his brother Bucky Schlauch.
A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 11am at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at SndyerFuneralHome.com
