Kenneth E. Ritchey, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home. Born in Lancaster, Ken was the son of the late Charles L. and Helen I. (Harsh) Ritchey, Sr. He was the loving husband of the late Arlene (Hildebrand) Ritchey.
Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a skilled auto mechanic who owned his own auto service. In addition to working as an auto mechanic, he also worked in the restaurant business, pizza parlor, and fitness center. Ken was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Lancaster.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael Ritchey, of Fruitland Park, FL and Keith Ritchey, of New York; his brothers, Charles Ritchey, of Lititz and Glenn Ritchey, of Lancaster; and two step sons: Denis and Dwayne Hildebrand, of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Mark Hildebrand.
Memorial Services for Ken will be private and interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
