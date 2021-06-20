Kenneth E. Plank, 83, of Poinciana, FL, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter V. and Miriam Plank. He was the husband of Neeltje Plank, who passed away in March. Kenny will be missed by his son Gregory A. Plank, of Lancaster, a brother Robert Plank, of Lancaster, two grandsons Zachary M. Plank and Scott D. (Heather) Plank, and numerous great-grandchildren He is also survived by two step-sons Christiaan (Beth) Wubbolt and Martin (Mary) Wubbolt.
Kenny was a home builder in Lancaster for many years before retiring to the Poconos and then to Florida. He was an avid golfer who loved life, loved his family, and lived every day to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his son Donald S. Plank, a sister Ruth (Joe) Hughson, and two brothers Walter (Minnie) Plank and Paul D. Plank.
A Celebration of Kenneth's life will take place at Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10 AM. Family and Friends will be received from 9 AM until 10 AM. Interment will follow the service at Riverview Burial Park. To register online condolences please visit: wwww.sheetzfuneralhome.com
