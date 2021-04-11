Kenneth E. "Ken" Wolff, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on April 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital with his sister, Lyn, at his side. Born and raised in Lancaster, Ken was the son of the late Kenneth F. and Mary (Gallagher) Wolff. He was also the loving husband of the late Jodi K. (Worley) Wolff who passed in 2017.
Ken was a skilled woodworker for his entire life. Most recently, he worked for Keystone Wood Specialty Company for 16 years.
An avid outdoorsman, Ken loved doing anything and everything outside. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to the family cabin in Juniata County. He much preferred being in the woods than anywhere else, but always loved taking family trips to the Outer Banks and walking the shores looking for seashells. He enjoyed going to powwows with his daughter Courtney and appreciated the culture and the time he spent with his daughter. Ken was great with puzzles and could solve cryptoquips in seconds and would always win in a game of chess. He loved his family and treasured his beloved dog, Hope.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, amazing sense of humor, and big heart. He was always ready with a joke and would drop anything to help those in need.
Ken will be greatly missed by his daughter, Courtney Wolff, a step daughter, Melessa Rudy, a step son, Broc Bortzfield, and two grandchildren, Coal and MeKenzie Rudy. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathleen Wolff, Lyn Sapone and her husband Nick, and Robert Wolff, nephews, Jared Wolff and Michael Sapone, and a niece, Elizabeth Sapone. He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Jodi.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 2:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SPCA – Lancaster at 848 Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave a condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com