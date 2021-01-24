Kenneth E. "Ken" Smeltzer, 85, of Manheim, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Conestoga View, Lancaster. Born in Manheim, Ken was the son of the late George H. and Minnie B. Ginder Smeltzer. He was the husband of A. Joyce Longenecker Smeltzer.
Ken owned and operated the Smeltzer family farm on Colebrook Road, Manheim which he had a life-long commitment to. In his earlier years he worked for both Kellogg's and the former Raymark Industries, and later in life for the Manheim Auto Auction. An avid Manheim Central Barons football and Hershey Bears Hockey fan, he enjoyed attending games and cheering for them any chance he could. Ken was an animal lover and always had a faithful companion by his side while being on the farm.
Surviving are two daughters, Julie S. Fitzpatrick, of Marietta, Sandra L. "Sandy" Smeltzer, of Manheim, a son-in-law, James E. Fitzpatrick, and a sister, Ruth wife of Melvin Dombach, of AZ. Preceding him in death is a son, Jonathan Scott Smeltzer.
Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, West Sun Hill Road, Penn Township. Those desiring can send contributions in Ken's memory to, Manheim FFA (Scholarship Fund), 400 Adele Avenue, Manheim, PA, 17545 OR Manheim Meals on Wheels, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »