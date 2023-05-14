Kenneth E. Heisler of Lancaster, PA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 18, 2023, comforted by his family. Born in Lebanon, PA to Rev. Elwood and Anna Heisler on May 18, 1942, he was a long-time resident of Leola, PA. Kenneth attended schools in Lehighton, Loyalton, and Leola as his minister father moved from charge to charge.
Kenneth worked at a pallet plant in New Holland, PA for several years, and then at a warehouse in Lancaster. He was a very reliable worker who rarely called in sick or was late.
He leaves his sisters Carol Heisler of Bound Brook, NJ, and Anne Boyer of Lebanon, PA; brother Gordon Heisler and sister-in-law Louise of Jamesville, NY; nephew Michael Boyer and his family of Delaware, OH; and several cousins.
He enjoyed family gatherings, including camping in the Poconos, holiday celebrations, and visits "up home" to Lewistown Valley, PA, where his father grew up. Kenneth spent many hours listening to Christian music. He will be remembered for facing physical challenges with a sense of humor and optimism and for his strong faith.
He will be laid to rest with his parents in Lewistown Valley, PA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.
